COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,495 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

09.12.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,459 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (17), Burkina Faso (154), Cape Verde (20), Ivory Coast (6), Gambia (4), Ghana (348), Guinea (19), Mali (152), Niger (93), Nigeria (550), Senegal (69), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (21). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Ghana (1), Mali (5), Niger (1), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (1). West Africa now has 212,846 total cases, 2,930 total deaths and 199,059 total recoveries.

Nigeria (70,195) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,622), Ivory Coast (21,513), Senegal (16,665), Guinea (13,283), Cape Verde (11,118), Mali (5,442), Gambia (3,776), Burkina Faso (3,469), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,132), Guinea-Bissau (2,444), Sierra Leone (2,434), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (1,987).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,182) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (341), Ghana (326), Mali (180), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (109), Liberia (83), Guinea (79), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (79), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (65,110) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,424), Ivory Coast (21,161), Senegal (15,904), Guinea (12,515), Cape Verde (10,712), Gambia (3,631), Mali (3,416), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,742), Togo (2,691), Guinea-Bissau (2,337), Sierra Leone (1,847), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,239).

Africa has registered 2,303,895 total cases, 54,652 total deaths and 1,967,532 total recoveries while the world has recorded 68,886,118 total cases, 1,569,316 total deaths and 47,753,137 total recoveries.