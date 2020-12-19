COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,508 new cases, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 19.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,508 new cases and 21 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (221), Cape Verde (24), Ivory Coast (70), Ghana (100), Guinea (20), Mali (71), Niger (54), Nigeria (806), Senegal (111), Sierra Leone (11) and Togo (20). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Mali (4), Niger (1), Nigeria (11) and Senegal (4). West Africa now has 224,253 total cases, 3,015 total deaths and 204,778 total recoveries.

Nigeria (77,013) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (53,653), Ivory Coast (21,845), Senegal (17,670), Guinea (13,531), Cape Verde (11,526), Mali (6,120), Burkina Faso (4,832), Gambia (3,786), Togo (3,350), Benin (3,152), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,497), Liberia (1,779) and Niger (2,560).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,212) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (361), Ghana (331), Mali (215), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Niger (85), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (75), Burkina Faso (74), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (44) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (67,484) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,331), Ivory Coast (21,420), Senegal (16,493), Guinea (12,905), Cape Verde (11,526), Gambia (3,654), Mali (3,771), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (3,403), Togo (2,933), Guinea-Bissau (2,378), Sierra Leone (1,854), Liberia (1,406) and Niger (1,377).

Africa has registered 2,485,490 total cases, 58,436 total deaths and 2,093,322 total recoveries while the world has recorded 76,299,770 total cases, 1,686,667 total deaths and 53,523,094 total recoveries.