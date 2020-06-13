COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,508 new cases, 26 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 13.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,508 new cases and 26 new deaths of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (24), Ivory Coast (280), Ghana (262), Guinea (54), Guinea-Bissau (71), Liberia (11), Niger (4), Nigeria (627), Senegal (145), Sierra Leone (29) and Togo (1).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Ivory Coast (4), Guinea (1), Guinea-Bissau (3), Liberia (1), Nigeria (12) and Senegal (4). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (15,181), total deaths (399) and total recovered (4,891) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 48,702 total cases, 919 total deaths and 22,020 total recovered.

Ghana (11,118 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 3,979 total recovered. Senegal (4,996 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 3,228 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 4, 684 and 4,426 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 45 total deaths and 2,263 total recovered while Guinea has 24 total deaths and 3,106 total recovered. Mali (1,752 total cases) has 101 total deaths and 1,023 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,460 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,132 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 670 total recovered. Niger (978 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 881 total recovered and Burkina Faso (892 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 799 total recovered. Togo (525 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 279 total recovered.

Cape Verde (697 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 294 total recovered. Liberia (421 total cases) records 32 total deaths and 210 total recovered. Benin (412 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 222 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 22 total recovered.

Africa has registered 228,496 total cases, 6,098 total deaths and 105,467 while the world has recorded 7,765,878 total cases, 428,753 total deaths and 3,983,751 total recovered.