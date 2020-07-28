COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,536 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,536 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (21), Ivory Coast (59), Gambia (49), Ghana (655), Guinea (47), Mali (7), Nigeria (648), Senegal (41), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (6). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (2), Guinea (2), Nigeria (2) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (41,180) and total deaths (860) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (29,801) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 122,280 total cases, 1,860 total deaths and 81,129 total recoveries.

Ghana (33,624 total cases) has 168 total deaths. Ivory Coast (15,655 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 10,361 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 9,805 and 7,055 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 194 total deaths and 6,591 total recoveries while Guinea has 45 total deaths and 6,257 total recoveries. Mali (2,520 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,919 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,328 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 1,550 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,786 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,336 total recoveries. Benin (1,770 total cases) has 35 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Niger (1,136 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,027 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,167 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 646 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,100 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 926 total recoveries. Togo (874 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 607 total recoveries. Gambia (326 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 66 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 867,166 total cases, 18,271 total deaths and 511,494 total recoveries while the world has recorded 16,764,791 total cases, 659,787 total deaths and 10,318,139 total recoveries.