COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,537 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 26.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,537 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (193), Cape Verde (8), Ivory Coast (10), Ghana (243), Mali (47), Niger (72), Nigeria (784), Senegal (154) and Togo (26). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (10), Niger (1), Nigeria (4) and Senegal (1). West Africa now has 235,923 total cases, 3,143 total deaths and 211,887 total recoveries.

Nigeria (82,747) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,286), Ivory Coast (22,081), Senegal (18,523), Guinea (13,646), Cape Verde (11,696), Mali (6,488), Burkina Faso (6,134), Gambia (3,791), Togo (3,546), Benin (3,205), Niger (3,005), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,549) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,246) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (387), Ghana (333), Mali (245), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (112), Niger (91), Liberia (83), Guinea (80), Burkina Faso (77), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (70,248) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,082), Ivory Coast (21,697), Senegal (16,881), Guinea (13,049), Cape Verde (11,381), Mali (4,026), Burkina Faso (4,329), Gambia (3,659), Togo (3,225), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,386), Sierra Leone (1,870), Niger (1,587) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,642,362 total cases, 62,096 total deaths and 2,209,465 total recoveries while the world has recorded 80,434,763 total cases, 1,761,245 total deaths and 56,679,150 total recoveries.