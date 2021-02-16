COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,539 new cases, 22 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 16.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,539 new cases and 22 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (479), Burkina Faso (16), Guinea (53), Liberia (29), Niger (7), Nigeria (744), Senegal (201), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (8). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (6), Liberia (1), Nigeria (9) and Senegal (6). West Africa now has 364,548 total cases, 4,602 total deaths and 316,011 total recoveries.

Nigeria (146,928) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (76,492), Ivory Coast (31,235), Senegal (31,476), Guinea (15,020), Cape Verde (14,761), Burkina Faso (11,630), Mali (8,235), Togo (5,882), Niger (4,702), Benin (5,039), Gambia (4,414), Sierra Leone (3,825), Guinea-Bissau (2,924) and Liberia (1,985).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,761) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (760), Ghana (542), Mali (342), Niger (169), Ivory Coast (175), Cape Verde (139), Burkina Faso (138), Gambia (138), Liberia (85), Guinea (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (62) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (123,009) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (68,100), Ivory Coast (29,446), Senegal (25,685), Guinea (14,512), Cape Verde (14,240), Burkina Faso (10,979), Mali (6,200), Togo (5,007), Gambia (3,901), Niger (4,155), Benin (3,960), Sierra Leone (2,583), Guinea-Bissau (2,464) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,789,112 total cases, 99,130 total deaths and 3,318,921 total recoveries while the world has recorded 109,829,908 total cases, 2,422,761 total deaths and 84,555,868 total recoveries.