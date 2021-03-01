COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,544 new cases, 22 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 01.03.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,544 new cases and 22 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (76), Ivory Coast (123), Gambia (21), Ghana (811), Mali (11), Nigeria (240), Senegal (212) and Togo (50). The new deaths were recorded in Gambia (2), Ghana (8), Mali (1), Nigeria (2), Senegal (8) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 389,866 total cases, 5,006 total deaths and 346,503 total recoveries.

Nigeria (155,657) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (84,023), Senegal (34,732), Ivory Coast (32,754), Guinea (15,992), Cape Verde (15,400), Burkina Faso (11,982), Mali (8,376), Togo (6,901), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,712), Sierra Leone (3,887), Guinea-Bissau (3,262) and Liberia (2,014).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,907) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (880), Ghana (607), Mali (353), Ivory Coast (192), Niger (172), Gambia (150), Cape Verde (147), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (89), Liberia (85), Togo (84), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (48).

Also, Nigeria (133,768) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (77,972), Ivory Coast (32,624), Senegal (29,161), Guinea (14,897), Cape Verde (14,814), Burkina Faso (11,493), Mali (6,402), Togo (5,660), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,089), Sierra Leone (2,628), Guinea-Bissau (2,613) and Liberia (1,884).

Africa has registered 3,929,701 total cases, 103,948 total deaths and 3,487,577 total recoveries while the world has recorded 114,820,924 total cases, 2,545,361 total deaths and 90,405,580 total recoveries.