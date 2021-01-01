COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,556 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 01.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,556 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (76), Cape Verde (47), Guinea (16), Mali (61), Niger (55), Nigeria (1031), Senegal (224), Sierra Leone (24) and Togo (22). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (1) and Nigeria (11). West Africa now has 244,477 total cases, 3,263 total deaths and 218,730 total recoveries.

Nigeria (87,607) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,771), Ivory Coast (22,490), Senegal (19,364), Guinea (13,738), Cape Verde (11,840), Mali (7,090), Burkina Faso (6,707), Gambia (3,797), Togo (3,633), Niger (3,323), Benin (3,251), Sierra Leone (2,635), Guinea-Bissau (2,452) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,289) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (410), Ghana (335), Mali (269), Ivory Coast (137), Gambia (124), Cape Verde (113), Niger (104), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (85), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (73,713) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,594), Ivory Coast (21,934), Senegal (17,375), Guinea (13,153), Cape Verde (11,559), Burkina Faso (5,100), Mali (4,650), Gambia (3,664), Togo (3,393), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,397), Sierra Leone (1,906), Niger (1,825) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,776,734 total cases, 65,640 total deaths and 2,313,244 total recoveries while the world has recorded 84,105,907 total cases, 1,830,904 total deaths and 59,532,792 total recoveries.