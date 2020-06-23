COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,570 new cases, 25 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 23.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,570 new cases and 25 new deaths of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours.The new cases were recorded in Benin (43), Burkina Faso (4), Cape Verde (54), Ivory Coast (185), Gambia (4), Ghana (414), Guinea (52), Guinea-Bissau (15), Liberia (26), Mali (17), Niger (10), Nigeria (675), Senegal (64) and Sierra Leone (7).The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (10), Guinea (1), Guinea-Bissau (2), Nigeria (7) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (20,919) and total deaths (525) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (10,907) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 64,128 total cases, 1,168 total deaths and 34,689 total recovered.

Ghana (14,568 total cases) has 95 total deaths. Senegal (6,034 total cases) has 89 total deaths and 4,046 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 7,677 and 5,040 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 56 total deaths and 3,493 total recovered while Guinea has 28 total deaths and 3,685 total recovered. Mali (1,978 total cases) has 111 total deaths and 1,302 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,556 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 191 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,347 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 853 total recovered. Niger (1,046 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 913 total recovered and Burkina Faso (907 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 823 total recovered. Togo (569 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 380 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (944 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 419 total recovered. Benin (850 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 272 total recovered. Liberia (652 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 270 total recovered. Gambia (41 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 320,128 total cases, 8,403 total deaths and 154,563 total recovered while the world has recorded 9,274,343 total cases, 476,772 total deaths and 4,994,670 total recovered.