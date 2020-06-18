COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,582 new cases, 22 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 18.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,582 new cases and 22 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (25), Burkina Faso (4), Cabo Verde (32), Ivory Coast (384), Ghana (339), Guinea (29), Liberia (26), Mali (16), Niger (4), Nigeria (587), Senegal (106), Sierra Leone (23) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Ivory Coast (2), Niger (1), Nigeria (14) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (17,735), total deaths (469) and total recovered (5,967) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 55,999 total cases, 1,043 total deaths and 25,264 total recovered.

Ghana (12,929 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 4,468 total recovered. Senegal (5,475 total cases) has 76 total deaths and 3,716 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 6,063 and 4,668 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 48 total deaths and 2,749 total recovered while Guinea has 26 total deaths and 3,364 total recovered. Mali (1,906 total cases) has 107 total deaths and 1,192 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,492 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,272 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 710 total recovered. Niger (1,020 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 893 total recovered and Burkina Faso (899 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 810 total recovered.

Togo (544 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 353 total recovered. Cabo Verde (823 total cases) has 7 total deaths and 377 total recovered. Benin (597 total cases) has 11 total deaths and 238 total recovered. Liberia (542 total cases) records 33 total deaths and 250 total recovered. Gambia (34 total cases) has one death and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 272,126 total cases, 7,283 total deaths and 126,431 total recovered while the world has recorded 8,512,149 total cases, 453,425 total deaths and 4,455,611 total recovered.