COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,589 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 23.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,589 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures how on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (160), Cape Verde (36), Ivory Coast (10), Gambia (5), Ghana (89), Guinea (20), Mali (56), Niger (79), Nigeria (999), Senegal (98), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (31). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (1), Guinea-Bissau (1), Mali (4), Niger (2), Nigeria (4), Senegal (6) and Sierra Leone (1). West Africa now has 230,837 total cases, 3,099 total deaths and 208,920 total recoveries.

Nigeria (79,789) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,043), Ivory Coast (21,942), Senegal (18,043), Guinea (13,598), Cape Verde (11,636), Mali (6,347), Burkina Faso (5,461), Gambia (3,791), Togo (3,467), Benin (3,167), Niger (2,803), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,524) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,231) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (378), Ghana (333), Mali (229), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (112), Liberia (83), Niger (87), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (76), Burkina Faso (77), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (68,879) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,777), Ivory Coast (21,536), Senegal (16,657), Guinea (13,015), Cape Verde (11,275), Mali (3,927), Burkina Faso (3,877), Gambia (3,659), Togo (3,091), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,386), Sierra Leone (1,866), Niger (1,508) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,565,335 total cases, 60,241 total deaths and 2,157,984 total recoveries while the world has recorded 78,689,444 total cases, 1,730,299 total deaths and 55,354,092 total recoveries.