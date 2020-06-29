COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,597 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,597 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (38), Burkina Faso (18), Cape Verde (64), Ivory Coast (157), Ghana (609), Guinea (51), Liberia (2), Niger (6), Nigeria (490), Senegal (112), Sierra Leone (23), and Togo (27). The new deaths were registered in Benin (3), Guinea (1), Liberia (2), Nigeria (7) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (24,567) and total deaths (565) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (12,994) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 74,102 total cases, 1,281 total deaths and 40,583 total recovered.

Ghana (17,351 total cases) has 112 total deaths. Senegal (6,698 total cases) has 108 total deaths and 4,341 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 9,101 and 5,342 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 66 total deaths and 3,808 total recovered while Guinea has 31 total deaths and 4,282 total recovered. Mali (2,147 total cases) has 114 total deaths and 1,432 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,614 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 317 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,450 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 961 total recovered. Benin (1,187 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 323 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,155 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 570 total recovered. Niger (1,074 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 937 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (959 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 830 total recovered. Liberia (770 total cases) records 36 total deaths and 312 total recovered. Togo (642 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 401 total recovered. Gambia (45 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 387,104 total cases, 9,737 total deaths and 186,663 total recovered while the world has recorded 10,332,043 total cases, 506,089 total deaths and 5,609,035 total recovered.