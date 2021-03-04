International › APA

COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,599 new cases, 31 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 04.03.2021 at 20h21 by APA News



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,599 new cases and 31 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (24), Cape Verde (75), Ivory Coast (356), Ghana (401), Guinea (137), Guinea-Bissau (11), Liberia (3), Mali (26), Nigeria (464), and Togo (102). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (2), Ivory Coast (1), Ghana (9), Guinea (1), Mali (2) and Nigeria (16). West Africa now has 394,331 total cases, 5,086 total deaths and 350,862 total recoveries.

Nigeria (156,960) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (84,750), Senegal (35,037), Ivory Coast (33,285), Guinea (16,292), Cape Verde (15,558), Burkina Faso (12,071), Mali (8,446), Togo (7,188), Benin (6,071), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,735), Sierra Leone (3,900), Guinea-Bissau (3,282) and Liberia (2,017).    

Moreover, Nigeria (1,939) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (896), Ghana (620), Mali (357), Ivory Coast (194), Niger (172), Gambia (151), Cape Verde (150), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (92), Liberia (85), Togo (85), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (75) and Guinea-Bissau (48). 

Also, Nigeria (135,812) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (78,924), Ivory Coast (32,037), Senegal (29,620), Guinea (15,068), Cape Verde (14,921), Burkina Faso (11,657), Mali (6,418), Togo (5,918), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,963), Gambia (4,111), Sierra Leone (2,655), Guinea-Bissau (2,624) and Liberia (1,884).   

Africa has registered 3,959,013 total cases, 104,920 total deaths and 3,520,800 total recoveries while the world has recorded 115,975,232 total cases, 2,575,143 total deaths and 91,699,332 total recoveries.

                       

