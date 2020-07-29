COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,618 new cases, 12 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,618 new cases and 12 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (26), Ivory Coast (58), Ghana (782), Guinea (71), Liberia (12), Mali (1), Nigeria (624), Sierra Leone (17) and Togo (22). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Guinea (1), Nigeria (8) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (41,804) and total deaths (868) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (30,621) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 123,898 total cases, 1,872 total deaths and 82,862 total recoveries.

Ghana (34,406 total cases) has 168 total deaths. Ivory Coast (15,713 total cases) has 98 total deaths and 10,537 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 9,805 and 7,126 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 194 total deaths and 6,591 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,312 total recoveries. Mali (2,521 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,927 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,354 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 1,616 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,803 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,355 total recoveries. Benin (1,770 total cases) has 35 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,179 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 646 total recoveries.

Niger (1,136 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,027 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,105 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 931 total recoveries. Togo (896 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 612 total recoveries. Gambia (326 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 66 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 880,122 total cases, 18,593 total deaths and 529,386 total recoveries while the world has recorded 17,027,661 total cases, 665,952 total deaths and 10,537,240 total recoveries.