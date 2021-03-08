COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,631 new cases, 37 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 08.03.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,631 new cases and 37 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (267), Burkina Faso (28), Cape Verde (58), Ivory Coast (252), Ghana (373), Guinea (130), Mali (20), Niger (82), Nigeria (269), Senegal (102), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (49). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (6), Cape Verde (2), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (7), Guinea (2), Niger (5), Nigeria (5), Senegal (6) and Togo (2). West Africa now has 402,076 total cases, 5,208 total deaths and 358,464 total recoveries.

Nigeria (158,506) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (86,465), Senegal (35,959), Ivory Coast (35,187), Guinea (16,670), Cape Verde (15,782), Burkina Faso (12,181), Mali (8,580), Togo (7,570), Benin (6,338), Niger (4,822), Gambia (4,759), Sierra Leone (3,921), Guinea-Bissau (3,312) and Liberia (2,024).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,969) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (925), Ghana (647), Mali (358), Ivory Coast (202), Niger (177), Gambia (152), Cape Verde (154), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (93), Togo (92), Liberia (85), Benin (81), Sierra Leone (79) and Guinea-Bissau (49).

Also, Nigeria (137,890) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (80,952), Ivory Coast (32,708), Senegal (30,915), Guinea (15,181), Cape Verde (15,040), Burkina Faso (11,816), Mali (6,441), Togo (6,306), Niger (4,405), Benin (5,383), Gambia (4,143), Sierra Leone (2,721), Guinea-Bissau (2,671) and Liberia (1,892).

Africa has registered 3,996,060 total cases, 105,945 total deaths and 3,558,734 total recoveries while the world has recorded 117,592,236 total cases, 2,607,817 total deaths and 93,085,505 total recoveries.