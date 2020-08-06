COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,651 new cases, 27 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 06.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,651 new cases and 27 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (22), Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (58), Ivory Coast (56), Gambia (136), Ghana (567), Guinea (86), Guinea-Bissau (51), Liberia (3), Mali (3), Nigeria (457), Senegal (177), Sierra Leone (17) and Togo (13).

The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Guinea (1), Nigeria (17), Senegal (5), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (44,890) and total deaths (927) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (36,384) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 135,721 total cases, 2,023 total deaths and 105,898 total recoveries.

Ghana (39,642 total cases) has 199 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,349 total cases) has 103 total deaths and 12,191 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,715 and 7,575 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 233 total deaths and 7,101 total recoveries while Guinea has 49 total deaths and 6,632 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,689 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 1,955 total recoveries. Mali (2,546 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,950 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,032 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 944 total recoveries. Benin (1,936 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,877 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 1,427 total recoveries and Liberia (1,224 total cases) has 78 total deaths and 705 total recoveries.

Niger (1,152 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,057 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,158 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 961 total recoveries. Togo (1,001 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 690 total recoveries. Gambia (935 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 136 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 999,559 total cases, 21,709 total deaths and 679,216 total recoveries while the world has recorded 19,104,684 total cases, 713,750 total deaths and 12,256,736 total recoveries.