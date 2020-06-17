COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,698 new cases, 49 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 17.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,698 new cases and 49 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (40), Burkina Faso (1), Cabo Verde (31), Ivory Coast (240), Gambia (4), Ghana (626), Guinea (67), Liberia (7), Mali (5), Niger (36), Nigeria (490), Senegal (122), Sierra Leone (24) and Togo (5).

The new deaths were registered in Ghana (12), Mali (3), Nigeria (31) and Senegal (3). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (17,148), total deaths (455) and total recovered (5,623) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 54,417 total cases, 1,021 total deaths and 24,503 total recovered.

Ghana (12,590 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 4,410 total recovered. Senegal (5,369 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 3,606 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 5,679 and 4,639 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 46 total deaths and 2,637 total recovered while Guinea has 26 total deaths and 3,327 total recovered. Mali (1,890 total cases) has 107 total deaths and 1,168 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,492 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,249 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 686 total recovered. Niger (1,016 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 885 total recovered and Burkina Faso (895 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 809 total recovered. Togo (537 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 344 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (791 total cases) has 7 total deaths and 354 total recovered. Benin (572 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 237 total recovered. Liberia (516 total cases) records 33 total deaths and 240 total recovered. Gambia (34 total cases) has one death and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 263,212 total cases, 7,079 total deaths and 121,936 total recovered while the world has recorded 8,322,886 total cases, 447,727 total deaths and 4,355,170 total recovered.