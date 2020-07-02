COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,702 new cases, 24 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,702 new cases and 24 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (34), Ivory Coast (203), Ghana (393), Guinea (13), Liberia (15), Mali (79), Nigeria (800), Senegal (129), Sierra Leone (20), and Togo (11). The new deaths were registered in Ghana (5), Mali (1), Nigeria (13) and Senegal (5).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (26,484) and total deaths (603) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (13,550) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 78,281 total cases, 1,352 total deaths and 43,388total recovered.

Ghana (18,134 total cases) has 117 total deaths. Senegal (7,054 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 4,599 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 9,702 and 5,402 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 68 total deaths and 4,381 total recovered while Guinea has 33 total deaths and 4,346 total recovered. Mali (2,260 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 1,502 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,654 total cases) has 24 total deaths and 317 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,518 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 1,007 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,301 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 629 total recovered. Niger (1,075 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 947 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (967 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 846 total recovered. Liberia (819 total cases) records 37 total deaths and 338 total recovered. Togo (661 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 414 total recovered. Gambia (49 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 422,872 total cases, 10,463 total deaths and 202,088 total recovered while the world has recorded 10,909,175 total cases, 521,163 total deaths and 6,088,309 total recovered.