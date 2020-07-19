COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,708 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,708 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (106), Ivory Coast (216), Ghana (488), Guinea (61), Guinea-Bissau (22), Liberia (3), Mali (3), Niger (2), Nigeria (653), Senegal (141) and Togo (8). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (2), Ivory Coast (4), Ghana (1), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (36,107) and total deaths (778) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (23,044) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 106,266 total cases, 1,695 total deaths and 65,856 total recoveries.

Ghana (27,060 total cases) has 145 total deaths. Senegal (8,810 total cases) has 167 total deaths and 5,948 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 13,912 and 6,491 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 91 total deaths and 8,000 total recoveries while Guinea has 39 total deaths and 5,257 total recoveries. Mali (2,475 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,828 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,949 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,701 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,237 total recoveries. Benin (1,602 total cases) has 31 total deaths and 782 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (2,045 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 973 total recoveries. Niger (1,104 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,014 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,052 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 901 total recoveries. Liberia (1,091 total cases) has 70 total deaths, and 534 total recoveries. Togo (774 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 548 total recoveries. Gambia (93 total cases) has 4 total deaths and 49 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 708,309 total cases, 15,023 total deaths and 371,556 total recoveries while the world has recorded 14,529,132 total cases, 606,748 total deaths and 8,670,144 total recoveries.