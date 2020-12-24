COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,729 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 24.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,729 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (38), Burkina Faso (188), Cape Verde (32), Ivory Coast (42), Guinea (32), Niger (73), Nigeria (1133), Senegal (157), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (27). The new deaths were recorded in Nigeria (5), Senegal (3) and Togo (2). West Africa now has 232,566 total cases, 3,109 total deaths and 209,748 total recoveries.

Nigeria (80,922) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,043), Ivory Coast (21,984), Senegal (18,200), Guinea (13,630), Cape Verde (11,668), Mali (6,347), Burkina Faso (5,649), Gambia (3,791), Togo (3,494), Benin (3,205), Niger (2,876), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,531) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,236) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (381), Ghana (333), Mali (229), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (112), Liberia (83), Niger (87), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (76), Burkina Faso (77), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (69,274) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,777), Ivory Coast (21,573), Senegal (16,742), Guinea (13,039), Cape Verde (11,311), Mali (3,927), Burkina Faso (4,018), Gambia (3,659), Togo (3,131), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,386), Sierra Leone (1,866), Niger (1,578) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,591,141 total cases, 61,049 total deaths and 2,170,774 total recoveries while the world has recorded 79,326,359 total cases, 1,743,048 total deaths and 55,875,900 total recoveries.