COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,748 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

12.06.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,748 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, officials figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (49), Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (40), Ivory Coast (223), Ghana (498), Guinea (114), Mali (30), Nigeria (681), Senegal (92), Sierra Leone (18) and Togo (2). The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Cape Verde (1), Mali (4), Nigeria (5), Senegal (1) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (14,554), total deaths (387) and total recovered (4,494) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 47,194 total cases, 893 total deaths and 21,263 total recovered.

Ghana (10,856 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 3,921 total recovered. Senegal (4,851 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 3,100 total recovered. Guinea and Ivory Coast have recorded 4,372 and 4,404 total cases respectively.

Guinea has 23 total deaths and 3,033 total recovered while Ivory Coast has 41 total deaths and 2,212 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,389 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 153 total recovered. Niger (974 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 878 total recovered.

Mali (1,752 total cases) has 101 total deaths and 1,023 total recovered. Sierra Leone (1,103 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 648 total recovered and Burkina Faso (892 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 791 total recovered.

Togo (524 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 271 total recovered. Cape Verde (697 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 294 total recovered. Liberia (410 total cases) records 31 total deaths and 206 total recovered. Benin (388 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 217 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 22 total recovered.

Africa has registered 221,086 total cases, 5,916 total deaths and 101,841 while the world has recorded 7,665,017 total cases, 425,609 total deaths and 3,881,801 total recovered.