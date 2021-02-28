COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,750 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 28.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,750 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (43), Cape Verde (71), Ivory Coast (153), Ghana (626), Guinea (98), Guinea-Bissau (21), Liberia (4), Mali (7), Nigeria (341), Senegal (265) and Togo (121). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (5), Mali (2), Nigeria (3), Senegal (6) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 388,322 total cases, 4,984 total deaths and 343,686 total recoveries.

Nigeria (155,417) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (83,212), Senegal (34,520), Ivory Coast (32,631), Guinea (15,992), Cape Verde (15,324), Burkina Faso (11,982), Mali (8,365), Togo (6,851), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,691), Sierra Leone (3,887), Guinea-Bissau (3,262) and Liberia (2,014).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,905) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (872), Ghana (599), Mali (352), Ivory Coast (192), Niger (172), Gambia (148), Cape Verde (147), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (89), Liberia (85), Togo (82), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (48).

Also, Nigeria (133,256) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (77,133), Ivory Coast (31,516), Senegal (28,894), Guinea (14,897), Cape Verde (14,784), Burkina Faso (11,493), Mali (6,402), Togo (5,599), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,089), Sierra Leone (2,628), Guinea-Bissau (2,613) and Liberia (1,884).

Africa has registered 3,919,951 total cases, 103,701 total deaths and 3,478,320 total recoveries while the world has recorded 114,542,999 total cases, 2,540,072 total deaths and 90,048,224 total recoveries.