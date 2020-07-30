COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,791 new cases, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 30.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,791 new cases and 21 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (35), Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (64), Ivory Coast (100), Gambia (77), Ghana (736), Guinea (57), Mali (1), Nigeria (404) Senegal (301), and Sierra Leone (15).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Ivory Coast (1), Cape Verde (1), Ghana (7), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (6).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (42,208) and total deaths (873) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (31,286) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 125,689 total cases, 1,893 total deaths and 84,343 total recoveries.

Ghana (35,142 total cases) has 175 total deaths. Ivory Coast (15,813 total cases) has 99 total deaths and 10,793 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,106 and 7,183 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 204 total deaths and 6,725 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,404 total recoveries. Mali (2,522 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,931 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,418 total cases) has 23 total deaths and 1,694 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,818 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,362 total recoveries. Benin (1,805 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,179 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 664 total recoveries.

Niger (1,136 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,028 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,106 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 935 total recoveries. Togo (896 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 612 total recoveries. Gambia (403 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 66 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 897,362 total cases, 18,940 total deaths and 545,137 total recoveries while the world has recorded 17,319,801 total cases, 672,760 total deaths and 10,793,424 total recoveries.