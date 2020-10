COVID-19 and W/Africa: 181 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 05.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 181 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (13), Cape Verde (64), Gambia (4), Nigeria (58), Senegal (28) and Togo (14). The new deaths were registered in Cabo Verde (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (59,345), total deaths (1,113) and total recoveries (50,768) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 178,627 total cases, 2,635 total deaths and 159,756 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,829 total cases) has 303 total deaths and 46,060 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,882 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,449 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,122 and 10,754 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 312 total deaths and 12,870 total recoveries while Guinea has 66 total deaths and 10,098 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,360 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 5,416 total recoveries. Gambia (3,594 total cases) has 115 total deaths and 2,226 total recoveries.

Mali (3,184 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,479 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,362 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,269 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,706 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,167 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 1,419 total recoveries. Liberia (1,348 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,236 total recoveries. Togo (1,854 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 1,392 total recoveries. Niger (1,200 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,115 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,524,328 total cases, 36,588 total deaths and 1,263,401 total recoveries while the world has recorded 35,523,749 total cases, 1,043,447 total deaths and 26,721,090 total recoveries.