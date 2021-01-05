COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,812 new cases, 14 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 05.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,812 new cases and 14 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (75), Cape Verde (29), Ivory Coast (152), Gambia (6), Guinea (19), Mali (7), Niger (35), Nigeria (1,271), Senegal (161), Sierra Leone (37) and Togo (20). The new deaths were recorded in Gambia (1) Mali (1), Nigeria (7), Senegal (4) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 250,673 total cases, 3,330 total deaths and 222,554 total recoveries.

Nigeria (91,351) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,168), Ivory Coast (22,800), Senegal (19,964), Guinea (13,818), Cape Verde (11,949), Mali (7,260), Burkina Faso (7,126), Gambia (3,806), Togo (3,722), Niger (3,500), Benin (3,251), Sierra Leone (2,724), Guinea-Bissau (2,455) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,318) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (428), Ghana (335), Mali (279), Ivory Coast (138), Gambia (125), Cape Verde (113), Niger (110), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (86), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (69), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (75,699) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,928), Ivory Coast (22,145), Senegal (17,690), Guinea (13,195), Cape Verde (11,597), Burkina Faso (5,300), Mali (4,994), Gambia (3,677), Togo (3,479), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,398), Sierra Leone (1,924), Niger (2,061) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,872,174 total cases, 68,144 total deaths and 2,373,029 total recoveries while the world has recorded 86,429,279 total cases, 1,867,631 total deaths and 61,265,502 total recoveries.