COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,820 new cases, 18 new deaths in 24 hours

25.12.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,820 new cases and 18 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (292), Cape Verde (20), Ivory Coast (87), Guinea (16), Mali (94), Niger (57), Nigeria (1041), Senegal (169), Sierra Leone (18) and Togo (26). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (6), Niger (1), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (5). West Africa now has 234,386 total cases, 3,127 total deaths and 210,497 total recoveries.

Nigeria (81,963) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,043), Ivory Coast (22,071), Senegal (18,369), Guinea (13,646), Cape Verde (11,688), Mali (6,441), Burkina Faso (5,941), Gambia (3,791), Togo (3,520), Benin (3,205), Niger (2,933), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,549) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,242) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (386), Ghana (333), Mali (235), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (112), Niger (90), Liberia (83), Guinea (80), Burkina Faso (77), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (69,651) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,777), Ivory Coast (21,629), Senegal (16,785), Guinea (13,049), Cape Verde (11,366), Mali (3,968), Burkina Faso (4,129), Gambia (3,659), Togo (3,186), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,386), Sierra Leone (1,866), Niger (1,579) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,615,959 total cases, 61,561 total deaths and 2,189,769 total recoveries while the world has recorded 80,012,892 total cases, 1,753,955 total deaths and 56,344,512 total recoveries.