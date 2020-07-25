COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,835 new cases, 29 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,835 new cases and 29 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (30), Ivory Coast (252), Gambia (46), Ghana (691), Guinea (61), Liberia (20), Nigeria (591), Senegal (130), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (11). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (1) Ghana (8), Nigeria (12), Senegal (5) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (39,539) and total deaths (845) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (27,801) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 116,816 total cases, 1,816 total deaths and 75,649 total recoveries.

Ghana (31,057 total cases) has 161 total deaths. Senegal (9,552 total cases) has 187 total deaths and 6,364 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 15,253 and 6,867 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 94 total deaths and 9,499 total recoveries while Guinea has 42 total deaths and 6,063 total recoveries. Mali (2,503 total cases) has 123 total deaths and 1,907 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,768 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,297 total recoveries. Benin (1,694 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 918 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (2,220 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 1,216 total recoveries. Niger (1,124 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,024 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,075 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 920 total recoveries. Liberia (1,155 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 631 total recoveries. Togo (839 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 585 total recoveries. Gambia (216 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 60 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 815,988 total cases, 17,172 total deaths and 466,295 total recoveries while the world has recorded 16,060,317 total cases, 644,983 total deaths and 9,819,532 total recoveries.