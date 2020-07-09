COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,847 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 09.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,847 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Cape Verde (43), Ivory Coast (310), Gambia (2), Ghana (854), Liberia (40), Niger (3), Nigeria (460), Senegal (127) and Togo (6).

The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Liberia (1), Nigeria (15) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (30,249) and total deaths (684) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (17,564) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 90,346 total cases, 1,496 total deaths and 52,539 total recovered.

Ghana (22,822 total cases) has 129 total deaths. Senegal (7,784 total cases) has 143 total deaths and 5,169 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 11,504 and 5,697 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 78 total deaths and 5,571 total recovered while Guinea has 34 total deaths and 4,577 total recovered. Mali (2,358 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 1,597 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,790 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 760 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,584 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,122 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,542 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 730 total recovered. Niger (1,097otal cases) has 68 total deaths and 976 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,005 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 862 total recovered. Liberia (957 total cases) records 42 total deaths and 398 total recovered. Togo (695 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 475 total recovered. Gambia (63 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 32 total recovered.

Africa has registered 527,473 total cases, 12,290 total deaths and 256,599 total recovered while the world has recorded 12,259,485 total cases, 554,072 total deaths and 7,127,591 total recovered.