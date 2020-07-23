COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,874 new cases, 14 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,874 new cases and 14 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (92), Burkina Faso (4), Cape Verde (47), Ivory Coast (202), Gambia (14), Ghana (683), Guinea (95), Liberia (3), Niger (9), Nigeria (543), Senegal (145), Sierra Leone (21) and Togo (16). The new deaths were registered in Benin (3), Liberia (1), Nigeria (8), Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (38,344) and total deaths (813) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (26,090) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 113,071 total cases, 1,762 total deaths and 72,178 total recoveries.

Ghana (29,672 total cases) has 153 total deaths. Senegal (9,266 total cases) has 178 total deaths and 6,747 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 14,733 and 6,652 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 93 total deaths and 8,995 total recoveries while Guinea has 41 total deaths and 5,891 total recoveries. Mali (2,494 total cases) has 123 total deaths and 1,889 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,752 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,292 total recoveries. Benin (1,694 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 918 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (2,154 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 1,132 total recoveries. Niger (1,122 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,018 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,070 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 917 total recoveries. Liberia (1,117 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 613 total recoveries. Togo (806 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 578 total recoveries. Gambia (146 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 57 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 776,145 total cases, 16,516 total deaths and 439,993 total recoveries while the world has recorded 15,497,306 total cases, 632,638 total deaths and 9,428,110 total recoveries.