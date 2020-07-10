COVID-19 and W/AFRICA: 1,880 new cases, 19 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 10.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,880 new cases and 19 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (86), Cape Verde (49), Ivory Coast (246), Gambia (1), Ghana (641), Guinea (184), Liberia (6), Mali (46), Nigeria (499), Senegal (98) and Togo (9).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Guinea (2), Liberia (5), Mali (1), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (30,748) and total deaths (689) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (87,622) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 92,240 total cases, 1,515 total deaths and 54,264 total recovered.

Ghana (23,463 total cases) has 129 total deaths. Senegal (7,8825total cases) has 143 total deaths and 5,311 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 11,750 and 5,881 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 79 total deaths and 5,752 total recovered while Guinea has 36 total deaths and 4,672 total recovered. Mali (2,404 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,650 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,790 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 760 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,613 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,133 total recovered. Benin (1,285total cases) has 23 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,591 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 730 total recovered. Niger (1,097otal cases) has 68 total deaths and 976 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,005 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 862 total recovered. Liberia (963 total cases) records 47 total deaths and 400 total recovered. Togo (704 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 483 total recovered. Gambia (64 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 34 total recovered.

Africa has registered 546,943 total cases, 12,542 total deaths and 267,144 total recovered while the world has recorded 12,493,622 total cases, 559,412 total deaths and 7,288,417 total recovered.