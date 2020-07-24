COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,897 new cases, 25 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,897 new cases and 25 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 25 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (36), Ivory Coast (268), Gambia (24), Ghana (694), Guinea (59), Liberia (18), Mali (9), Niger (2), Nigeria (604), Senegal (156) and Togo (22). The new deaths were registered in Guinea (1), Nigeria (20) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (38,948) and total deaths (833) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (26,687) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 114,968 total cases, 1,787 total deaths and 73,589 total recoveries.

Ghana (30,366 total cases) has 153 total deaths. Senegal (9,422 total cases) has 182 total deaths and 6,291 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 15,001 and 6,806 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 93 total deaths and 9,282 total recoveries while Guinea has 42 total deaths and 5,999 total recoveries. Mali (2,503 total cases) has 123 total deaths and 1,901 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,752 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,292 total recoveries. Benin (1,694 total cases) has 34 total deaths and 918 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (2,190 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 1,150 total recoveries. Niger (1,124 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,022 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,075 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 920 total recoveries. Liberia (1,135 total cases) has 71 total deaths and 621 total recoveries. Togo (828 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 584 total recoveries. Gambia (170 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 58 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 796,203 total cases, 16,807 total deaths and 452,245 total recoveries while the world has recorded 15,785,010 total cases, 638,979 total deaths and 9,621,847 total recoveries.