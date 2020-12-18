COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,920 new cases, 11 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 18.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,920 new cases and 11 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (162), Cape Verde (44), Ghana (167), Guinea (26), Liberia (6), Mali (80), Niger (145), Nigeria (1,145), Senegal (108), Sierra Leone (22) and Togo (15). The new deaths were recorded in Ghana (4), Mali (2), Niger (2), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (2). West Africa now has 224,253 total cases, 3,015 total deaths and 204,778 total recoveries.

Nigeria (76,207) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (53,553), Ivory Coast (21,775), Senegal (17,559), Guinea (13,511), Cape Verde (11,502), Mali (6,049), Burkina Faso (4,611), Gambia (3,786), Togo (3,330), Benin (3,152), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,486), Liberia (1,779) and Niger (2,506).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,201) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (357), Ghana (331), Mali (211), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Niger (84), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (75), Burkina Faso (73), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (44) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (67,110) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,266), Ivory Coast (21,401), Senegal (16,449), Guinea (12,859), Cape Verde (11,137), Gambia (3,654), Mali (3,718), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (3,088), Togo (2,890), Guinea-Bissau (2,378), Sierra Leone (1,854), Liberia (1,406) and Niger (1,373).

Africa has registered 2,467,397 total cases, 57,958 total deaths and 2,084,426 total recoveries while the world has recorded 75,534,408 total cases, 1,673,096 total deaths and 53,030,129 total recoveries.