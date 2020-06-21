COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,928 new cases, 48 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,928 new cases and 48 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (115), Ivory Coast (402), Gambia (1), Ghana (514), Guinea (56), Liberia (25), Mali (10), Niger (15), Nigeria (661), Senegal (105), Sierra Leone (18) and Togo (6). The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (3), Gambia (1), Ghana (15), Guinea (1), Liberia (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (19), Senegal (2) and Sierra Leone (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (19,808) and total deaths (506) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (10,024) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 61,238 total cases, 1,125 total deaths and 32,528 total recovered.

Ghana (13,717 total cases) has 85 total deaths. Senegal (5,888 total cases) has 84 total deaths and 3,919 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 7,276 and 4,960 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 52 total deaths and 2,992 total recovered while Guinea has 27 total deaths and 3,630 total recovered. Mali (1,933 total cases) has 109 total deaths and 1,255 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,541 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,327 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 788 total recovered. Niger (1,035 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 911 total recovered and Burkina Faso (901 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 810 total recovered. Togo (561 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 366 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (863 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 377 total recovered. Benin (765 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 253 total recovered. Liberia (626 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 254 total recovered. Gambia (37 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 301,227 total cases, 7,984 total deaths and 146,201 total recovered while the world has recorded 8,981,615 total cases, 468,058 total deaths and 4,776,429 total recovered.