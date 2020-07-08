COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,930 new cases, 25 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,930 new cases and 25 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (36), Ivory Coast (228), Ghana (891), Guinea (87), Liberia (26), Mali (27), Niger (1), Nigeria (503), Senegal (110), Sierra Leone (12) and Togo (9). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Liberia (2), Mali (1), Nigeria (15), Senegal (4) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (29,789) and total deaths (669) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (17,156) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 88,499 total cases, 1,476 total deaths and 51,684 total recovered.

Ghana (21,968 total cases) has 129 total deaths. Senegal (7,657 total cases) has 141 total deaths and 5,097 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 11,194 and 5,697 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 76 total deaths and 5,487 total recovered while Guinea has 34 total deaths and 4,577 total recovered. Mali (2,358 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 1,597 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,790 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 760 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,584 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,122 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,499 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 724 total recovered. Niger (1,094otal cases) has 68 total deaths and 974 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,003 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 861 total recovered. Liberia (917 total cases) records 41 total deaths and 394 total recovered. Togo (689 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 467 total recovered. Gambia (61 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 512,475 total cases, 12,037 total deaths and 249,086 total recovered while the world has recorded 12,048,280 total cases, 548,776 total deaths and 6,964,746 total recovered.