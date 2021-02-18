COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,964 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 18.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,964 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (42), Cape Verde (63), Ivory Coast (132), Ghana (523), Guinea-Bissau (49), Mali (15), Niger (9), Nigeria (1073), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (54). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Ghana (4), Niger (1) and Nigeria (10). West Africa now has 369,919 total cases, 4,671 total deaths and 321,750 total recoveries.

Nigeria (149,369) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (78,271), Ivory Coast (31,497), Senegal (31,771), Guinea (15,088), Cape Verde (14,848), Burkina Faso (11,672), Mali (8,256), Togo (6,007), Niger (4,715), Benin (5,143), Gambia (4,469), Sierra Leone (3,829), Guinea-Bissau (2,9999) and Liberia (1,985).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,787) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (769), Ghana (565), Mali (342), Niger (170), Ivory Coast (180), Cape Verde (141), Burkina Faso (138), Gambia (138), Liberia (85), Guinea (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (65) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (125,722) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (69,775), Ivory Coast (29,741), Senegal (26,095), Guinea (14,577), Cape Verde (14,338), Burkina Faso (11,012), Mali (6,247), Togo (5,146), Niger (4,193), Benin (4,119), Gambia (3,912), Sierra Leone (2,597), Guinea-Bissau (2,482) and Liberia (1,794).

Africa has registered 3,809,573 total cases, 99,952 total deaths and 3,346,363 total recoveries while the world has recorded 110,473,193 total cases, 2,442,067 total deaths and 85,006,910 total recoveries.