COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,994 new cases, 24 new deaths in 24 hours

07.07.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,994 new cases and 24 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (3), Cape Verde (12), Ivory Coast (194), Gambia (4), Ghana (992), Guinea-Bissau (25), Liberia (17), Nigeria (575), Senegal (147) and Sierra Leone (25). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (7), Liberia (2), Nigeria (9) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (29,286) and total deaths (654) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (16,070) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 86,569 total cases, 1,451 total deaths and 49,959 total recovered.

Ghana (21,077 total cases) has 129 total deaths. Senegal (7,547 total cases) has 137 total deaths and 5,023 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 10,966 and 5,610 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 75 total deaths and 5,384 total recovered while Guinea has 34 total deaths and 4,522 total recovered. Mali (2,331 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 1,547 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,790 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 760 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,572 total cases) has 62 total deaths and 1,088 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,463 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 722 total recovered. Niger (1,093 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 968 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,003 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 860 total recovered. Liberia (891 total cases) records 39 total deaths and 377 total recovered. Togo (680 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 450 total recovered. Gambia (61 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 498,177 total cases, 11,738 total deaths and 241,048 total recovered while the world has recorded 11,856,258 total cases, 543,695 total deaths and 6,815,450 total recovered.