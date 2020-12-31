COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,994 new cases, 31 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 31.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,994 new cases and 31 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (46), Burkina Faso (94), Cape Verde (41), Ivory Coast (240), Guinea (34), Mali (233), Niger (60), Nigeria (1016), Senegal (195), Sierra Leone (28) and Togo (7). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Guinea (1), Mali (7), Niger (2), Nigeria (11) and Senegal (8). West Africa now has 242,921 total cases, 3,250 total deaths and 217,907 total recoveries.

Nigeria (86,576) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (54,771), Ivory Coast (22,490), Senegal (19,140), Guinea (13,722), Cape Verde (11,793), Mali (7,029), Burkina Faso (6,631), Gambia (3,797), Togo (3,611), Niger (3,268), Benin (3,251), Sierra Leone (2,611), Guinea-Bissau (2,452) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,278) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (410), Ghana (335), Mali (269), Ivory Coast (137), Gambia (124), Cape Verde (112), Niger (104), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (84), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (73,322) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,594), Ivory Coast (21,934), Senegal (17,254), Guinea (13,141), Cape Verde (11,530), Burkina Faso (4,978), Mali (4,548), Gambia (3,664), Togo (3,384), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,397), Sierra Leone (1,892), Niger (1,802) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,745,966 total cases, 64,912 total deaths and 2,291,379 total recoveries while the world has recorded 83,426,181 total cases, 1,818,936 total deaths and 59,104,825 total recoveries.