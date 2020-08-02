COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,141 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,141 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (37), Cape Verde (29), Ivory Coast (62), Ghana (1,513), Guinea (9), Liberia (18), Niger (2), Nigeria (386), Senegal (60), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Guinea-Bissau (1), Liberia (2) and Nigeria (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (43,537) and total deaths (883) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (33,365) in the sub-region.West Africa now has 129,909 total cases, 1,927 total deaths and 88,873 total recoveries.

Ghana (37,014 total cases) has 182 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,109 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 11,750 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,344 and 7,317 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 209 total deaths and 6,838 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,480 total recoveries. Mali (2,535 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,941 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,480 total cases) has 24 total deaths and 1,837 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,981 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,843 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,375 total recoveries. Benin (1,805 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,207 total cases) has 77 total deaths and 673 total recoveries.

Niger (1,138 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,028 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,143 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 945 total recoveries. Togo (958 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 647 total recoveries. Gambia (498 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 68 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 951,255 total cases, 20,077 total deaths and 608,289 total recoveries while the world has recorded 18,133,815 total cases, 690,777 total deaths and 11,406,162 total recoveries.