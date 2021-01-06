COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,146 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 06.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,146 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (53), Burkina Faso (216), Cape Verde (34), Ivory Coast (55), Gambia (6), Guinea (27), Mali (89), Niger (57), Nigeria (1,354), Senegal (192), Sierra Leone (15) and Togo (48). The new deaths were recorded in) Mali (5), Niger (2), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (5). West Africa now has 252,819 total cases, 3,343 total deaths and 223,842 total recoveries.

Nigeria (92,705) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,168), Ivory Coast (22,855), Senegal (20,156), Guinea (13,845), Cape Verde (11,983), Mali (7,349), Burkina Faso (7,342), Gambia (3,812), Togo (3,770), Niger (3,557), Benin (3,304), Sierra Leone (2,739), Guinea-Bissau (2,455) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,319) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (433), Ghana (335), Mali (284), Ivory Coast (138), Gambia (125), Cape Verde (113), Niger (112), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (86), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (69), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (76,396) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,928), Ivory Coast (22,154), Senegal (17,782), Guinea (13,199), Cape Verde (11,608), Burkina Faso (5,443), Mali (5,070), Gambia (3,677), Togo (3,515), Benin (3,185), Guinea-Bissau (2,398), Sierra Leone (1,929), Niger (2,152) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,898,632 total cases, 68,931 total deaths and 2,391,607 total recoveries while the world has recorded 87,215,449 total cases, 1,883,304 total deaths and 62,842,493 total recoveries.