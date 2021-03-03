COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,152 new cases, 27 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 03.03.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,152 new cases and 27 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (637), Burkina Faso (17), Cape Verde (51), Ivory Coast (138), Gambia (23), Ghana (326), Guinea (73), Guinea-Bissau (9), Mali (30), Nigeria (479), Senegal (205), Sierra Leone (11) and Togo (153). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (5), Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (4), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (8). West Africa now has 392,732 total cases, 5,055 total deaths and 348,747 total recoveries.

Nigeria (156,496) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (84,349), Senegal (35,037), Ivory Coast (32,929), Guinea (16,154), Cape Verde (15,483), Burkina Faso (12,047), Mali (8,420), Togo (7,086), Benin (6,071), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,735), Sierra Leone (3,900), Guinea-Bissau (3,271) and Liberia (2,014).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,923) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (896), Ghana (611), Mali (355), Ivory Coast (193), Niger (172), Gambia (151), Cape Verde (148), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (91), Liberia (85), Togo (85), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (75) and Guinea-Bissau (48).

Also, Nigeria (134,551) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (78,443), Ivory Coast (31,866), Senegal (29,620), Guinea (15,033), Cape Verde (14,898), Burkina Faso (11,635), Mali (6,414), Togo (5,812), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,963), Gambia (4,111), Sierra Leone (2,652), Guinea-Bissau (2,615) and Liberia (1,884).

Africa has registered 3,946,783 total cases, 104,609 total deaths and 3,509,779 total recoveries while the world has recorded 115,499,176 total cases, 2,563,899 total deaths and 91,253,758 total recoveries.