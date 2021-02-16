COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,170 new cases, 27 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 16.02.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,170 new cases and 27 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (26), Cape Verde (61), Ivory Coast (351), Gambia (112), Ghana (656), Guinea (72), Guinea-Bissau (39), Mali (9), Niger (5), Nigeria (520), Senegal (268) and Togo (51). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (3), Ghana (9), Guinea (1), Nigeria (5), Senegal (6) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 363,009 total cases, 4,580 total deaths and 313,502 total recoveries.

Nigeria (146,184) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (76,492), Ivory Coast (31,235), Senegal (31,275), Guinea (14,967), Cape Verde (14,761), Burkina Faso (11,614), Mali (8,235), Togo (5,874), Niger (4,695), Benin (4,560), Gambia (4,414), Sierra Leone (3,823), Guinea-Bissau (2,924) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,752) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (754), Ghana (542), Mali (342), Niger (169), Ivory Coast (175), Cape Verde (139), Burkina Faso (138), Gambia (138), Liberia (84), Guinea (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (56) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (120,834) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (68,100), Ivory Coast (29,446), Senegal (25,635), Guinea (14,502), Cape Verde (14,240), Burkina Faso (10,900), Mali (6,200), Togo (5,004), Gambia (3,901), Niger (4,152), Benin (3,772), Sierra Leone (2,578), Guinea-Bissau (2,464) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,781,457 total cases, 98,950 total deaths and 3,312,172 total recoveries while the world has recorded 109,622,245 total cases, 2,417,063 total deaths and 84,212,240 total recoveries.