COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,184 new cases, 12 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,184 new cases and 12 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.The new cases were recorded in Benin (115), Burkina Faso (15), Cape Verde (21), Ivory Coast (260), Ghana (905), Guinea (70), Liberia (29), Mali (4), Niger (5), Nigeria (649), Senegal (104) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Nigeria (9) and Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (22,020) and total deaths (542) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (11,431) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 67,295 total cases, 1,196 total deaths and 36,189 total recovered.

Ghana (15,473 total cases) has 95 total deaths. Senegal (6,233 total cases) has 94 total deaths and 4,162 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 8,164 and 5,174 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 58 total deaths and 3,419 total recovered while Guinea has 29 total deaths and 3,861 total recovered. Mali (2,005 total cases) has 112 total deaths and 1,354 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,556 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 191 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,354 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 869 total recovered. Niger (1,056 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 917 total recovered and Benin (1,017 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 288 total recovered. Cabo Verde (1,003 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 562 total recovered. Burkina Faso (934 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 826 total recovered.

Liberia (681 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 278 total recovered. Togo (583 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 392 total recovered. Gambia (42 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 340,805 total cases, 8,907 total deaths and 164,519 total recovered while the world has recorded 9,622,347 total cases, 487,341 total deaths and 5,229,036 total recovered.