COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,202 new cases, 37 new deaths in 24 hours

19.01.2021

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,202 new cases and 37 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (164), Cape Verde (53), Ivory Coast (63), Gambia (23), Guinea-Bissau (1), Liberia (11), Mali (16), Niger (48), Nigeria (1,617), Senegal (168), Sierra Leone (16) and Togo (22). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (3) Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (1), Mali (1), Niger (5), Nigeria (14), Senegal (10) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 286,495 total cases, 3,695 total deaths and 247,545 total recoveries.

Nigeria (112,004) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (58,065), Ivory Coast (25,304), Senegal (23,392), Guinea (14,165), Cape Verde (13,046), Burkina Faso (9,352), Mali (7,855), Togo (4,324), Niger (4,204), Gambia (3,933), Benin (3,413), Sierra Leone (3,030), Guinea-Bissau (2,510) and Liberia (1,898).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,449) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (536), Ghana (352), Mali (310), Ivory Coast (142), Niger (145), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (120), Burkina Faso (105), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (74), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (89,939) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (55,789), Ivory Coast (23,527), Senegal (19,531), Guinea (13,351), Cape Verde (12,287), Burkina Faso (7,448), Mali (5,589), Gambia (3,697), Togo (3,785), Benin (3,222), Niger (3,136), Guinea-Bissau (2,405), Sierra Leone (2,109) and Liberia (1,707).

Africa has registered 3,305,218 total cases, 79,813 total deaths and 2,721,474 total recoveries while the world has recorded 96,288,013 total cases, 2,056,675 total deaths and 68,860,956 total recoveries.