COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,247 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,247 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (57), Ivory Coast (366), Ghana (873), Guinea (76), Guinea-Bissau (60), Liberia (32), Mali (7), Niger (1), Nigeria (643), Senegal (112), Sierra Leone (10) and Togo (9). The new deaths were registered in Niger (1), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (34,259) and total deaths (760) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (22,270) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 101,777 total cases, 1,627 total deaths and 62,233 total recovered.

Ghana (26,125 total cases) has 139 total deaths. Senegal (8,481 total cases) has 156 total deaths and 5,735 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 13,403 and 6,276 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 87 total deaths and 7,146 total recovered while Guinea has 38 total deaths and 4,981 total recovered. Mali (2,440 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,777 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,902 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 773 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,678 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,213 total recovered. Benin (1,378 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 557 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,837 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 892 total recovered. Niger (1,100 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 993 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,038 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 882 total recovered. Liberia (1,056 total cases) records 51 total deaths and 447 total recovered. Togo (740 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 534 total recovered. Gambia (64 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 34 total recovered.

Africa has registered 649,203 total cases, 14,055 total deaths and 337,802 total recovered while the world has recorded 13,809,517 total cases, 589,206 total deaths and 8,216,725 total recovered.