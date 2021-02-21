COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,253 new cases, 47 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 21.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,253 new cases and 47 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (291), Burkina Faso (20), Cape Verde (51), Ivory Coast (89), Gambia (11), Ghana (598), Guinea (92), Guinea-Bissau (27), Mali (32), Niger (8), Nigeria (645), Senegal (297), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (86). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (5), Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (5), Mali (4), Nigeria (18) and Senegal (13). West Africa now has 377,039 total cases, 4,792 total deaths and 329,756 total recoveries.

Nigeria (151,553) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (80,253), Senegal (32,927), Ivory Coast (31,914), Guinea (15,395), Cape Verde (14,999), Burkina Faso (11,783), Mali (8,292), Togo (6,268), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,733), Gambia (4,554), Sierra Leone (3,855), Guinea-Bissau (3,091) and Liberia (1,988).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,831) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (808), Ghana (577), Mali (347), Ivory Coast (185), Niger (170), Gambia (144), Cape Verde (144), Burkina Faso (139), Guinea (86), Liberia (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (128,005) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (73,018), Ivory Coast (30,243), Senegal (27,131), Guinea (14,705), Cape Verde (14,498), Burkina Faso (11,140), Mali (6,263), Togo (5,296), Niger (4,235), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,011), Sierra Leone (2,607), Guinea-Bissau (2,500) and Liberia (1,856).

Africa has registered 3,848,813 total cases, 101,211 total deaths and 3,389,304 total recoveries while the world has recorded 111,805,750 total cases, 2,474,873 total deaths and 87,160,308 total recoveries.