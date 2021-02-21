International › APA

Happening now

COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,253 new cases, 47 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 21.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,253 new cases and 47 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (291), Burkina Faso (20), Cape Verde (51), Ivory Coast (89), Gambia (11), Ghana (598), Guinea (92), Guinea-Bissau (27), Mali (32), Niger (8), Nigeria (645), Senegal (297), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (86). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (5), Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (5), Mali (4), Nigeria (18) and Senegal (13). West Africa now has 377,039 total cases, 4,792 total deaths and 329,756 total recoveries.

Nigeria (151,553) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (80,253), Senegal (32,927), Ivory Coast (31,914), Guinea (15,395), Cape Verde (14,999), Burkina Faso (11,783), Mali (8,292), Togo (6,268), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,733), Gambia (4,554), Sierra Leone (3,855), Guinea-Bissau (3,091) and Liberia (1,988).    

Moreover, Nigeria (1,831) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (808), Ghana (577), Mali (347), Ivory Coast (185), Niger (170), Gambia (144), Cape Verde (144), Burkina Faso (139), Guinea (86), Liberia (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (46). 

Also, Nigeria (128,005) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (73,018), Ivory Coast (30,243), Senegal (27,131), Guinea (14,705), Cape Verde (14,498), Burkina Faso (11,140), Mali (6,263), Togo (5,296), Niger (4,235), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,011), Sierra Leone (2,607), Guinea-Bissau (2,500) and Liberia (1,856).   

Africa has registered 3,848,813 total cases, 101,211 total deaths and 3,389,304 total recoveries while the world has recorded 111,805,750 total cases, 2,474,873 total deaths and 87,160,308 total recoveries.

                       

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top