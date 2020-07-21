COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,259 new cases, 23 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,259 new cases and 23 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (13), Cape Verde (26), Ivory Coast (193), Gambia (19), Ghana (1,322), Guinea (46), Liberia (17), Mali (2), Niger (1), Nigeria (562), Senegal (37), Sierra Leone (16) and Togo (5). The new deaths were registered in Ghana (5), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (12) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (37,225) and total deaths (801) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (25,331) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 110,100 total cases, 1,737 total deaths and 69,836 total recoveries.

Ghana (28,989 total cases) has 153 total deaths. Senegal (8,985 total cases) has 174 total deaths and 6,044 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 14,312 and 6,590 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 92 total deaths and 8,659 total recoveries while Guinea has 40 total deaths and 5,591 total recoveries. Mali (2,477 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 1,856 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,949 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,727 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,273 total recoveries. Benin (1,602 total cases) has 31 total deaths and 782 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (2,071 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 1,063 total recoveries. Niger (1,105 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,014 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,065 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 901 total recoveries. Liberia (1,108 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 575 total recoveries. Togo (783 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 554 total recoveries. Gambia (112 total cases) has 4 total deaths and 57 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 741,233 total cases, 15,480 total deaths and 393,522 total recoveries while the world has recorded 14,963,414 total cases, 615,709 total deaths and 8,984,860 total recoveries.