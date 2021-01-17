COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,298 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 17.01.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,298 new cases and 18 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (118), Cape Verde (125), Gambia (13), Guinea (16), Mali (23), Niger (27), Nigeria (1,598), Senegal (290), Sierra Leone (36) and Togo (52). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (4) Cape Verde (1), Niger (7), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (3). West Africa now has 280,744 total cases, 3,616 total deaths and 240,870 total recoveries.

Nigeria (108,943) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (56,981), Ivory Coast (24,856), Senegal (23,028), Guinea (14,114), Cape Verde (12,901), Burkina Faso (9,000), Mali (7,823), Togo (4,272), Niger (4,132), Gambia (3,910), Benin (3,413), Sierra Leone (3,006), Guinea-Bissau (2,478) and Liberia (1,701).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,420) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (515), Ghana (341), Mali (308), Ivory Coast (141), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (119), Niger (138), Burkina Faso (101), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (85,367) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (55,236), Ivory Coast (23,104), Senegal (19,224), Guinea (13,338), Cape Verde (12,134), Burkina Faso (7,102), Mali (5,531), Gambia (3,692), Togo (3,763), Benin (3,222), Niger (2,951), Guinea-Bissau (2,400), Sierra Leone (2,082) and Liberia (1,701).

Africa has registered 3,254,641 total cases, 78,453 total deaths and 2,664,305 total recoveries while the world has recorded 95,212,318 total cases, 2,035,733 total deaths and 67,963,828 total recoveries.