COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,308 new cases, 33 deaths in 24 hours

Published on 09.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,308 new cases and 33 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (153), Cape Verde (91), Ivory Coast (81), Niger (41), Nigeria (1,544), Senegal (328), Sierra Leone (21) and Togo (49). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Niger (6), Nigeria (12) and Senegal (13). West Africa now has 260,532 total cases, 3,421 total deaths and 227,553 total recoveries.

Nigeria (97,478) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,461), Ivory Coast (23,254), Senegal (21,000), Guinea (13,904), Cape Verde (12,237), Mali (7,512), Burkina Faso (7,866), Togo (3,894), Gambia (3,838), Niger (3,747), Benin (3,304), Sierra Leone (2,803), Guinea-Bissau (2,455) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,342) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (459), Ghana (336), Mali (290), Ivory Coast (139), Gambia (125), Cape Verde (114), Niger (125), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (89), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (78,552) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (54,164), Ivory Coast (22,325), Senegal (18,128), Guinea (13,222), Cape Verde (11,691), Burkina Faso (5,710), Mali (5,224), Gambia (3,677), Togo (3,581), Benin (3,185), Guinea-Bissau (2,398), Niger (2,311), Sierra Leone (1,979) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 3,003,276 total cases, 71,584 total deaths and 2,445,833 total recoveries while the world has recorded 89,705,158 total cases, 1,927,934 total deaths and 64,201,193 total recoveries.