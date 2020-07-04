COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,325 new cases, 19 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 04.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,325 new cases and 19 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.The new cases were recorded in Ivory Coast (252), Ghana (1,254), Guinea (71), Guinea-Bissau (111), Liberia (36), Mali (25), Niger (1), Nigeria (454), Senegal (108), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (4). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Guinea-Bissau (1), Nigeria (12) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (27,564) and total deaths (628) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (14,330) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 81,810 total cases, 1,391 total deaths and 46,115 total recovered.

Ghana (19,388 total cases) has 117 total deaths. Senegal (7,272 total cases) has 129 total deaths and 4,713 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 10,244 and 5,521 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 70 total deaths and 4,726 total recovered while Guinea has 33 total deaths and 4,446 total recovered. Mali (2,285 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 1,507 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,765 total cases) has 245total deaths and 676 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,533 total cases) has 62 total deaths and 1,051 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,382 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 629 total recovered. Niger (1,082 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 963 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (980 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 852 total recovered. Liberia (869 total cases) records 37 total deaths and 369 total recovered. Togo (671 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 424 total recovered. Gambia (55 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 452,176 total cases, 10,947 total deaths and 218,619 total recovered while the world has recorded 11,283,496 total cases, 530,918 total deaths and 6,392,036 total recovered.