COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,351 new cases, 40 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 05.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,351 new cases and 40 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (109), Cape Verde (48), Ivory Coast (73), Gambia (301), Ghana (1,263), Guinea (125), Liberia (5), Nigeria (304), Senegal (106), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (12).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Burkina Faso (1) Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (7), Ghana (8), Guinea (2), Nigeria (14) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (44,433) and total deaths (910) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (35,563) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 134,070 total cases, 1,996 total deaths and 103,535 total recoveries.

Ghana (39,075 total cases) has 199 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,293 total cases) has 103 total deaths and 11,955 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,538 and 7,489 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 218 total deaths and 6,988 total recoveries while Guinea has 48 total deaths and 6,591 total recoveries. Mali (2,543 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,946 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,631 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 1,930 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,981 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,860 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,401 total recoveries. Benin (1,914 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,221 total cases) has 78 total deaths and 699 total recoveries.

Niger (1,152 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,037 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,153 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 947 total recoveries. Togo (988 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 673 total recoveries. Gambia (799 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 115 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 986,262 total cases, 21,193 total deaths and 659,293 total recoveries while the world has recorded 18,827,433 total cases, 707,039 total deaths and 12,007,678 total recoveries.